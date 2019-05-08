Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh trailer to release on May 13

bollywood

The makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh announced the release date of the trailer along with a new poster of the film

Kabir Singh poster. Pic/instagram.com/shahidkapoor

Kaminey actor Shahid Kapoor shared a new poster of his upcoming flick Kabir Singh along with the release date on his Instagram, captioning the post as, "Trailer out on 13th May!."

The 38-year-old actor looks intense in the poster. He is seen wearing a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses and a V- neck t-shirt. Co-star Kiara Advani is also seen in the background.

Shahid Kapoor went through an extreme physical transformation for his role in the film. A major part of the film required him to smoke cigarettes, beedis and pretend to snort cocaine, things that the actor doesn't endorse.

The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. While the Padmaavat star plays the lead character in the film, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, essays the role of Preeti.

The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. When the teaser of Kabir Singh dropped online, Vijay took to Twitter to appreciate Shahid's look. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. It will hit the big screens on June 21, 2019.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI