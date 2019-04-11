Shahid Kapoor's weight transformation for Kabir Singh

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor first put on over 8 kgs to play a functioning alcoholic which required him to look bloated and out of shape and then dropped 12 kgs to look boyish and smaller than his frame, to play a medical college student

Next on the cards for Shahid Kapoor is Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The star received massive appreciation after the teaser of the film took social media by storm. Shahid returns to the space of essaying the role of a college student, years after Ishq Vishk. Becoming the new age "angry young man" he steps into the shoes of an angst-driven, alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path.

Known to get under the skin of his characters, Shahid had to smoke over 20 cigarettes and beedis in a day for his role in the film, a habit which he strictly doesn't endorse.

When contacted said Shahid Kapoor, "I don't endorse smoking whatsoever. However, the role required it as the protagonist has this angst and rage within him. It wasn't easy and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to 2 hours to freshen up before I returned home to my children."

Arjun Reddy starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This T-Series and Cine1 Studios film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film will hit theatres on June 21, 2019.

