Gauri Khan repeats her Isha Ambani-wedding saree for family function

Gauri Khan was seen wearing a red saree at one of her family weddings. Interestingly, this is the same saree that Gauri wore at Isha Ambani's wedding

[L] Gauri Khan with her relatives at Alia Chibba's wedding. [R] Gauri Khan with friends at Isha Ambani's wedding.

It's Gauri Khan's niece, Alia Chibbar's wedding, and daughter Suhana Khan is already setting fashion goals out there! Needless to say, Suhana's pictures from the wedding festivities are breaking the internet.

Apart from Suhana Khan, her interior-designer-mother Gauri Khan has also grabbed eyeballs for the red saree she wore at the wedding, which is held in Kolkata. Gauri shared the photo on her Instagram account and wrote: "Shaadi hai ... bride was the best dancer [sic]"

Gauri Khan's followers are completely in awe of her for repeating the saree. A user wrote that her simplicity won hearts and more real celebrities like her are needed.

Talking about Suhana Khan, her pictures from cousin Alia Chhibar's wedding functions have been doing the rounds since yesterday (May 30). Doesn't Suhana carry off her saree perfectly?

Suhana chose an earthy colour for her saree and paired it with a matching halter-neck blouse. She accessorised her look with long chandelier earrings and open, wavy hair. Keeping her makeup minimal, Suhana has nailed the traditional Indian look.

While she may be known as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan made her own name in the glamour world by becoming a magazine's cover star for the August 2018 issue. At age 18, Suhana did her first photo shoot ever. She said in an interview, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

In 2018, along with her classmates, Suhana Khan appeared for the international baccalaureate exam and graduated from school. According to reports, her next step is pursuing further education in a university.

