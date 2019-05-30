Suhana Khan attends family wedding; looks beautiful in ethnic wear

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended a family wedding with cousins and is all smiles in the pictures doing the rounds on social media

Suhana Khan's fan club shared these photos on Instagram account.

Suhana Khan's pictures from cousin Alia Chhiba's wedding functions have been doing the rounds since today morning (May 30). Alia is Suhana's mother, Gauri Khan's niece, (daughter of Vibha Chhiba). Suhana's pictures along with the cousins have gone viral on social media. Assuming this picture to be from Alia's mehendi function, Suhana is all decked up in a green traditional outfit. With hair let loose, minimal makeup and fresh henna on her hands, Suhana looks filled with grace and beauty.

Take a look at the picture:

Isn't she looking gorgeous?

Take a look at some more pictures from the mehendi ceremony.

In the other post, Suhana Khan is seen applying henna on her hands, and the next video has her dancing with her squad on the song, 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'.

While she may be known as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan made her own name in the glamour world by becoming Vogue India's cover star for the August 2018 issue. At age 18, Suhana did her first photo shoot ever. She said in an interview, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

In 2018, along with her classmates, Suhana Khan appeared for the international baccalaureate exam and graduated from school. According to reports, her next step is pursuing further education in a university.

