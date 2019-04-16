Suhana Khan's dewy make-up look from a recent Instagram post goes viral

bollywood

Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had her highlighter and tinted lip colour on-point during a recent outing with her friend

Suhana Khan/picture courtesy: Suhana Khan's fan club

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan often gets into the limelight, sometimes for her fashion sense and sometimes her magazine shoot. This time, she has caught everyone's attention because of her dewy post with her friend.

A photograph of Suhana has been doing the rounds on the internet in which she is seen posing with one of her friends in a selfie. The 18-year-old looks simple but stylish in a tube dress. The star kid's fan club shared the pretty picture, and it has taken the internet by storm.

Suhana is currently pursuing her studies in London. She has become one of the most followed star kids on social media. Like others, she has several fan pages on Instagram and Twitter and this latest photograph is going viral on her fan pages.

Not only of social media users, but she is also the paparazzi's favourite too. Recently, she got clicked giggling and laughing with her friend and actress Ananya Panday, who is making her debut in Bollywood with "Student of The Year 2".

Last year, Suhana Khan also made her debut on the covers of a fashion magazine and spoke about being a daughter to the nation's most-loved actor. Suhana got featured on Vogue India's August edition. It had created a buzz on social media, with people wondering what she had done to be on the cover of a renowned magazine.

She was an assistant on Shah Rukh Khan's last release "Zero", which featured him as a dwarf. He was seen with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film, which turned out to be a dud at the box office.

