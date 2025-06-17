After Israeli strikes hit near his hotel in Iran's Qom province, Afghan businessman Aimal Hussein, 55, found himself stranded and desperate to go home. With Iranian airspace completely closed, he fled to Tehran following Sunday's strike, but couldn't find a taxi to take him to the border as the conflict between Iran and Israel escalated

Israel launched major strikes in Tehran. File Pic.

Listen to this article Middle East airspace shut down amidst Iran-Israel conflict, stranding thousands x 00:00

After Israeli strikes landed near the hotel where he was staying in the Iranian province of Qom, Aimal Hussein desperately wanted to return home. However, the 55-year-old Afghan businessman could not find a way, with Iranian airspace completely shut down.

He fled to Tehran after the strike on Sunday, but no taxi would take him to the border as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensified. "Flights, markets, everything is closed, and I am living in the basement of a small hotel," Hussein told The Associated Press by mobile phone on Monday. "I am trying to get to the border by taxi, but they are hard to find, and no one is taking us.”

Israel launched a major attack on Friday with strikes in the Iranian capital of Tehran and elsewhere, killing senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and destroying critical infrastructure. Among the targets was a nuclear enrichment facility about 18 miles from Qom. Iran has retaliated with hundreds of drones and missiles.

The days-long attacks between the two bitter enemies have opened a new chapter in their turbulent recent history. Many in the region fear a wider conflict as they watch waves of attacks across their skies every night.

The conflict has forced most countries in the Middle East to close their airspace. Dozens of airports have stopped all flights or severely reduced operations, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded and others unable to flee the conflict or travel home.

Airport closures create a massive domino effect, tens of thousands stranded.

“The domino effect here is massive,” said retired pilot and aviation safety expert John Cox, who said the disruptions will have a huge price tag. “You've got thousands of passengers suddenly that are not where they're supposed to be, crews that are not where they are supposed to be, airplanes that are not where they are supposed to be," he said.

Zvika Berg was on an El Al flight to Israel from New York when an unexpected message came from the pilot as they began their descent: “Sorry, we've been rerouted to Larnaca." The 50-year-old Berg saw other Israel-bound El Al flights from Berlin and elsewhere landing at the airport in Cyprus. Now he is waiting at a

Larnaca hotel while speaking to his wife in Jerusalem. "I'm debating what to do,” Berg said.

Israel has closed its main international Ben Gurion Airport until further notice, leaving more than 50,000 Israeli travellers stranded abroad. The jets of the country's three airlines have been moved to Larnaca.

In Israel, Mahala Finkleman was stuck in a Tel Aviv hotel after her Air Canada flight was cancelled, trying to reassure her worried family back home while she shelters in the hotel's underground bunker during waves of overnight Iranian attacks. "We hear the booms. Sometimes there's shaking,” she said. “The truth, I think it's even scarier to see from TV what happened above our heads while we were underneath in a bomb shelter.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office warned Israelis not to flee the country through any of the three crossings with Jordan and Egypt that are open to the Israeli public. Despite having diplomatic ties with Israel, the statement said those countries are considered a 'high risk of threat' to Israeli travellers.

Iran on Friday suspended flights to and from the country's main Khomeini International Airport on the outskirts of Tehran. Israel said on Saturday that it bombed

Mehrabad Airport in an early attack, a facility in Tehran for Iran's air force and domestic commercial flights.

Many students are unable to leave Iran, Iraq and elsewhere.

Arsalan Ahmed is one of thousands of Indian university students stuck in Iran, with no way out. The medical student and other students in Tehran are not leaving the hostels where they live, horrified by the attacks with no idea of when they will find safety.

“It is very scary what we watch on television,” Ahmed said. “But scarier are some of the deafening explosions.” Universities have helped relocate many students to safer places in Iran, but the Indian government has not yet issued an evacuation plan for them.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever