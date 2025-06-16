Nicosia, Jun 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III of Cyprus, the country's highest civilian honour.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes the hand of Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides after their meeting at the Presidential palace in Nicosia. Pic/AFP

"Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations," Modi said after receiving the award.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides conferred the award on the Prime Minister.

The Order of Makarios III is the senior order of knighthood awarded by the country, named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III.

Dedicating the award to the 1.4 billion people of India, Modi said it was an award to the trusted India-Cyprus friendship.

"I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure world," the Prime Minister said.

"President @Christodulides conferred PM @narendramodi with the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. The honour reflects the enduring India-Cyprus bilateral partnership and shared commitment to work together for the common vision for peace, progress and prosperity," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

Cyprus' award brings the total tally of international honours conferred upon the Prime Minister to 23.

Modi noted the award was a recognition of India’s age-old philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or "The World is one Family” that guides its vision for global peace and progress, an MEA statement said.

The Prime Minister embraced the honour as a renewed commitment to strengthening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus and emphasised the award was a symbol of the unwavering commitment of the two countries to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity, the statement added.

Modi is in Cyprus on the first leg of his three-nation tour. From Cyprus, he will travel to Canada to attend the G7 Summit and then to Croatia for a bilateral visit.

