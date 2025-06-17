Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra weather update IMD issues orange alert heavy rainfall likely in Ratnagiri Sindhudurg and ghat regions

Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues orange alert; heavy rainfall likely in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and ghat regions

Updated on: 17 June,2025 03:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the past 24 hours, the Mumbai Suburban district received 83.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Thane with 73.7 mm, Mumbai city 62.9 mm, Raigad 54.1 mm, and Palghar 49.7 mm, recording the highest rainfall figures

On Tuesday, all four districts, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad, are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, with Raigad facing the possibility of very heavy showers as well. File Pic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Kolhapur Ghat and Sindhudurg districts for the next 24 hours. 

In the past 24 hours, the Mumbai Suburban district received 83.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Thane with 73.7 mm, Mumbai city 62.9 mm, Raigad 54.1 mm and Palghar 49.7 mm, recording the highest rainfall figures.


Within the past 24 hours, Maharashtra witnessed varying rainfall intensities across its districts, as recorded by the IMD. The highest rainfall was reported in Thane (73.7 mm), followed by Raigad (54.1 mm), Palghar (49.7 mm), and Ratnagiri (47.7 mm). Coastal and ghat regions such as Satara (19.7 mm) and Kolhapur (17.8 mm) also received moderate rainfall. Other districts, including Pune (11.9 mm) and Chandrapur (11.9 mm), recorded lighter showers. 


Meanwhile, central and eastern Maharashtra districts like Nagpur (0.9 mm), Beed (0.7 mm), Latur (0.1 mm), and Jalna (0.1 mm) saw minimal rainfall. North Maharashtra districts such as Nashik (7.7 mm) and Dhule (7.1 mm) received mild rainfall, while districts in Vidarbha, including Amravati (9.4 mm), Yavatmal (8.7 mm), and Washim (8.5 mm), recorded slightly higher figures. This widespread yet uneven rainfall pattern reflects the onset of monsoon activity across different zones of the state.

In Ratnagiri district, the Jagbudi river is at warning level, and the district administration has issued alerts asking citizens to remain vigilant.

The weather forecast issued by the IMD (India Meteorological Department) for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad districts indicates a wet week ahead with varying rainfall intensity. 

On Tuesday, all four districts, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad, are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, with Raigad facing the possibility of very heavy showers as well. 

The situation remains similar on Wednesday as well, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated or a few places continuing across the districts, especially in Raigad, where rainfall is expected to intensify further.

By June 19, heavy rainfall remains likely at isolated places in all districts, signalling ongoing weather instability. On June 20, moderate rain is expected to bring temporary relief to Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai, while Raigad will continue to witness heavy rainfall at a few places. Moving into June 21, moderate rain is predicted in Palghar and Mumbai, whereas Thane and Raigad are likely to see heavy rainfall at isolated or a few places.

Citizens, especially in Raigad, are advised to stay alert for localised flooding, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions.

