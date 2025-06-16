The primary investigations revealed that the deceased and one of the suspect were in a relationship with a same girl and the accused, with his friend's help killed the victim, police said

A man was killed in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in what police on Monday said was a fallout of a love triangle, reported the PTI.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Aman Rajendra Dhruvavanshi.

He was killed in Gorewada forest in Nagpur district, following which three people -- Lucky Sunil Mendhewar (18), Abhishek Rajesh Kataria (20) and Sulabh Thakur (19) were arrested and a 17-year-old boy was detained, a police official said.

The primary investigations revealed that the deceased and one of the suspect were in a relationship with a same girl and the accused, with his friend's help killed the victim, police said.

"Aman and Lucky were in a relationship with the same girl. This led to a confrontation between the two. To be sure that Aman had ended his relationship with the girl, Lucky created a fake account in her name. He used this account to invite Aman to a solitary place," the Gittikhadan police station official said, according to the PTI.

"The four accused assaulted Aman there and stabbed him to death. All four have been held," he added.

Man chased through streets, shot dead at public square in Nagpur; accused surrenders

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 26-year-old man was shot dead at a public square in Nagpur, following which the alleged killer surrendered, a police official said on Monday, as per the PTI.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am on Sunday near Gandhi statue square in Khapa in Saoner tehsil of Nagpur, the official said.

"Chetan Ashok Gagate was killed by Arjun Sheshrao Niley (27), who chased him through the streets and fired multiple shots before shooting him at close range. While three shots missed the target, the fourth hit Gagate after he fell. He died in a nearby hospital," the Khapa police station official said, reported the PTI.

"Niley surrendered after the incident. The gun has been recovered. The two had an old dispute. Gagate had stabbed Niley during an argument earlier. Two days ago, they again had an altercation, which resulted in the killing," he said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)