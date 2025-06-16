Breaking News
Bengaluru security guard held for creating fake social media profiles of women who refused his friend request

Updated on: 16 June,2025 03:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to police sources, when the women did not respond, the accused allegedly created fake accounts using their names, morphed their photos with obscene content

The suspect circulated these fake profiles on social media and shared them with the victims' friends, police sources said. Representational Pic/File

Dahisar Police in Mumbai have arrested a 25-year-old security guard from Bengaluru for allegedly creating several fake Instagram profiles of women who ignored his friend requests, police said.

According to police sources, when the women did not respond, the accused allegedly created fake accounts using their names, morphed their photos with obscene content, and portrayed them as sex workers.


He also circulated these fake profiles on social media and shared them with the victims' friends, they said.


The accused further blackmailed the women, demanding sexual favours or asking them to share nude photos and expose themselves on video calls in exchange for deleting the accounts, said an official.

The accused, originally from Bihar, was working as a security guard at an industrial company in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

He holds a diploma in IT and has advanced knowledge of computers and software, the official said.

Further investigations are underway.

