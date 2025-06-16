Under the state’s direction, a dedicated team has been assigned to each victim’s family to manage everything from identification to transport of the body. It includes health workers, police personnel, senior officers, and professional counsellors, an official statement said

The system has been created with an aim to support grieving families in every possible way. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Ahmedabad plane crash: Over 190 ambulances, helpdesk for Ahmedabad plane crash victims' families x 00:00

The Gujarat government has deployed over 190 ambulances, additional staff and helpdesk are set up at hospitals to ensure smooth process for handover of bodies to families of Air India Ahmedabad plane crash victims.

"To make the process faster and smoother, the state has deployed 192 ambulances and 591 staff members, including doctors, assistants, and drivers. Helpdesk has also been set up at Kasauti Bhavan of B.J. Medical College to assist families with coordination, accommodation, transport, and meals," an official statement said.

The state government, along with the Health Department and Civil Hospital administration, has put in place a well-organised system to ensure that the mortal remains of victims are handed over to their families quickly and respectfully, an official press release said on Monday.

Under the state’s direction, a dedicated team has been assigned to each victim’s family to manage everything from identification to transport of the body. It includes health workers, police personnel, senior officers, and professional counsellors, it said.

Arvind Vijay, Managing Director of Gujarat Informatics Limited and Nodal Officer at Civil Hospital, shared that once DNA reports confirm a victim’s identity, the family is called to the verification centre at Block D2 of Civil Hospital. After confirming their identity, the postmortem team is informed to prepare the body for handover.

While the postmortem process is underway, the family waits in a dedicated area with a medical team, a counsellor, and a Public Relations Officer (PRO). They are guided through the entire procedure and informed about the documents they will receive, including -- death certificate, Accidental Death Report (ADR), police investigation summary, postmortem report, DNA match report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), any personal belongings found on the body.

Once the process is complete, the PRO escorts the family to the postmortem room, where the mortal remains and documents are handed over to the kin of the victim and an ambulance team then accompanies the family to their home to help with the transportation further.

It said that the system has been created with an aim to support grieving families in every possible way.