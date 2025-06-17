According to data shared by the Shimla district administration, over three lakh vehicles have entered Shimla in the past two weeks alone. Of these, around 1.5 lakh vehicles are tourist vehicles

With the summer holiday season in full swing, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a massive influx of tourists from across the country, especially from the northern states. This surge has brought life to a near standstill in the hill capital, Shimla, as traffic congestion has worsened significantly due to the sheer volume of vehicles entering the city.

According to data shared by the Shimla district administration, over three lakh vehicles have entered Shimla in the past two weeks alone. Of these, around 1.5 lakh vehicles are tourist vehicles that make their way into the hill station.

Speaking to ANI, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap confirmed the unprecedented vehicular rush.

"The tourist movement is at its peak right now. From June 1 to June 15, about 1,26,000 vehicles entered Shimla via Solan. In addition, around 40,000 vehicles had entered the capital before June 1 and exited during this period. Counting both entries and exits, the total vehicle movement has crossed three lakh in just 15 days. Daily, around 20,000 vehicles, mostly from other states, are entering Shimla. The traffic congestion is immense, and it's undeniable," said Kashyap.

Kashyap said the administration is working on multiple fronts to manage the chaos and is making efforts to ease pressure.

"We are exploring alternate routes and mobility options. Traffic regulation reforms are under serious consideration. In fact, we have constituted a committee at the ADM level that gathers public feedback. Stakeholders such as transporters, school principals, and departmental representatives are being consulted. Dedicated HRTC-run buses for specific routes are also being factored in," the Shimla Deputy Commissioner said.

"Soon, we will present a comprehensive traffic plan that aims to streamline the vehicular movement in Shimla. From early morning to late night, police teams are deployed for traffic control. Many roads here are restricted or narrow, and tourists rely on Google Maps or other online navigation systems, so proper guidance becomes essential," Kashyap added.

Describing the long-term challenge, the Deputy Commissioner said that increasing vehicular traffic is becoming a challenge, and plans are being developed to address this.

"This is a complex situation that has intensified over the past 5-7 years. We cannot resolve this without collective cooperation. A final traffic strategy is being developed with coordination from all stakeholders," he said.

Kashyap appealed to the public to remain considerate toward tourists.

"Tourists are our guests. We must prioritise their experience. Following the 'Atithi Devo Bhava' ethos, it's our responsibility to ensure their comfort and offer proper guidance. Our policing approach is designed to act as facilitators and not just enforcers. We are trying to build a tourist-friendly policing concept. If unfortunate incidents occur, they can be recorded and go viral on social media, which affects our image. So it's important we treat tourists with warmth and support. Our colours, our state, represent politeness and hospitality," said Kashyap.

The tourists coming to the region echo delight and concern amid vehicular traffic. Despite the congestion, tourists say they're enjoying their time in the cool mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

Kavita, a tourist from Delhi and a school teacher, who visited Shimla after exploring Jibhi in Kullu district, said, "The temperature in Delhi is extremely high these days. Since it's summer break for children, and I'm a teacher, we can only plan outings during vacations. That's why we prefer hill stations like Shimla."

"But yes, traffic on the way is very heavy. A route that normally takes half an hour takes double or even triple the time. Still, we're enjoying our trip. It's totally 'paisa vasool'. There are a lot of tourists here, no doubt. The traffic is heavy, but that's because people are flocking to the hills. You must come when you get the chance, we'll come again for sure," said Kavita.

Suraj, another tourist from Delhi who also travelled through the Jibhi area before arriving in Shimla, said, "Temperatures in Delhi are around 40 to 45 degrees Celsius these days. Shimla's weather is amazing; it is much cooler. There's a lot of traffic, especially during holidays. We experienced heavy traffic jams. It's taking more time to travel, and it's also been raining, which adds to the delays. But the weather is beautiful, no doubt about that."

As tourist footfall continues to swell, the hill station's administration faces mounting pressure to balance the booming tourism economy with infrastructural and ecological concerns. With traffic congestion becoming a daily ordeal, the Shimla district authorities are now looking to implement a more structured traffic management plan to ensure that visitors can enjoy the Himalayan charm without being bogged down by gridlock.

