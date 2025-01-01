Locals begin new year at century-old ice skating rink in Shimla; climate challenges persist

The open-air rink, one of its kind in India, has been a centrepiece of Shimla's winters for over a hundred years

People welcome new year in Shimla (Pic: PTI)

Shimla's historic ice skating rink, which has been a hub of winter recreation for over a century, continues to draw local youth and enthusiasts on the first day of the New Year 2025. For many, this open-air rink is not just a skating ground but a second home during the winter months. However, the effects of climate change are causing significant concern among club members and regular visitors, as shorter skating seasons threaten the legacy of this iconic site.



Arjun Kutiyala, a long-time member of the ice skating club, reflected on how drastically things have changed over the years.



"A decade ago, we used to have over 100 to 110 skating sessions each winter," he said. "Now, due to global warming and changing weather patterns, the number has dwindled to just 50-55 sessions," he added.



The open-air rink, one of its kind in India, has been a centrepiece of Shimla's winters for over a hundred years. Known for hosting competitions and attracting skaters from across the country, it has been a place where generations learnt to glide on ice.



Kutiyala explained that the rink has a lot of significance. "This is the only open-air skating rink in India, and during winters, it becomes a focal point for children, young adults, and families alike," he said.



Despite the challenges, Kutiyala remains optimistic. He praised the government's decision to transform the rink into an indoor, 24x7 facility, which he believes will secure the future of ice skating in Shimla.



According to Kutiyala, Shimla has played an important role in India's ice skating legacy. "Shimla is where ice skating began in India," Kutiyala stated.



"Ladakh might now be a hotspot for ice skating, but Shimla is where it all started. Unfortunately, the reduced sessions mean local kids are unable to progress in the sport," he added.



He further noted that without sufficient practice, young skaters cannot achieve their full potential. "We need to ensure that local children get better opportunities. Converting this rink into a 24x7 facility could provide them the platform they need to succeed," he said.



Aryabhatt, a young skater who has been skating here since childhood, shared his deep connection with the rink.



"I've been skating here for the past eight years, and every winter, it's an amazing experience. This is the only rink that allows us to skate, play ice hockey, and try different skating techniques," he said.



Aryabhatt also urged others to embrace physical activities like skating.



"Take care of your physical health and participate in as many activities as possible. Joining ice skating can be a great way to stay active and enjoy the winters," he said.



Another participant, a young girl who has been skating for six years, expressed her concerns about the current state of the rink.



"Winter vacations are when we all come here to skate, but the ice isn't as good as it used to be. Skating sessions are shorter, and we hope for clearer weather so the ice forms properly," she said. The rink is also a hub for competitions and activities.



"On Sundays, we usually have races, and if the ice quality improves, we can resume hockey sessions between 8 and 10 AM," she added. However, the unpredictability of the weather has made long skating sessions increasingly rare, leaving young skaters and the community concerned about the rink's future.



Despite the challenges, the rink continues to inspire hope and unity among its visitors. As efforts to modernise the rink gain momentum, locals and skaters alike hope that Shimla's historic ice skating legacy will not only endure but flourish, providing future generations with a chance to glide on the ice and dream big.

