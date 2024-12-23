Breaking News
Shimla may experience a White Christmas this year here are some tourist attractions you can explore

Shimla may experience a White Christmas this year; here are some tourist attractions you can explore

Updated on: 23 December,2024 02:19 PM IST  |  Shimla
mid-day online correspondent |

Places near Shimla like Kufri and Narkanda have also been experiencing snowfall, turning the destinations more picturesque, and increasing the expected surge of tourists

Shimla may experience a White Christmas this year; here are some tourist attractions you can explore

Snow-covered houses in Shimla (File Pic/PTI)

Shimla may experience a White Christmas this year; here are some tourist attractions you can explore
Shimla and its nearby tourist hotspots may experience a White Christmas this year, which has been elusive since 2016! The Himachal Pradesh capital on Monday received light snowfall, bringing cheer among locals and members of the hospitality industry.


Shimla and its nearby areas have been experiencing light snowfall and this was the season’s second snowfall in Shimla town,” an official of the Meteorological Department here told IANS.


The tourist destination experienced the season’s first snowfall in early December, which was a first in many decades.


Shimla saw a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius. Places near Shimla like Kufri and Narkanda have also been experiencing snowfall, turning the destinations more picturesque, and increasing the expected surge of tourists. 

Though the snowfall was light on Monday, it has warmed up the Christmas spirit at the hill station. As per a report by IANS, more snowfall is expected before the New Year as the MeT Office forecasts scattered rain or snow in the state till Tuesday.

Before 2016, the erstwhile capital of British India saw Christmas snows in 1991 when 49 cm of snowfall was recorded. Though some years between 2014 and 2018 had mild spells before the Yuletide spirit.

Earlier this month, Shimla’s 104-year-old ice rink opened early as the skating season began. This open-air rink has been a major tourist attraction during the winter season.

Also Read: Srinagar experiences coldest night since 1974 as 'Chillai Kalan', Kashmir's harshest winter period begins

Tourist places to visit in Shimla

Shimla is home to many tourist attractions, including religious sites and picturesque viewpoints. Some must-visit places include:

Jakhu Hanuman Temple: It is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is situated on the highest peak of Shimla -- Jakhu Hill. It is one of the most famous tourist attractions here. One can opt for a scenic cable car route (Jakhu Ropeway) to reach the temple. 

Mall Road: The Mall Road is a shopping lane in Shimla, which also houses many eateries. 

The Ridge: It is a large open space along the Mall Road, and the hub of all cultural activities in the town. It is a loved spot among tourists. 

Green Valley: This place, which lies on the way to Kufri from Shimla, offers stunning views of various mountain ranges. It's the perfect place to spend time amidst nature. 

Christ Church: Situated on the famous Ridge Road, this is Shimla's oldest and most famous church. 

Kali Bari Temple: This temple is dedicated to Goddess Shyamala, an incarnation of Goddess Kali. It holds immense religious significance. 

Additionally, during this time of the year, just soaking in the winter sun and the cold nights, and watching the snow-clad mountains around Shimla is also considered a valuable experience by tourists. 

