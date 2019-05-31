Tara Sutaria's uncanny resemblance to Taimur Ali Khan drives Arjun Kapoor crazy

bollywood

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut with Student of The Year 2 shared a childhood photo of hers on Instagram, and soon enough Arjun Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment. He compared her to Taimur Ali Khan

Tara Sutaria and Taimur Ali Khan.

Tara Sutaria took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her little self. The photo has her cuddled up in somebody's arms. She shared the photo and captioned it: "Butterball Baby."

Arjun Kapoor, who is known for his amazing sense of humour, dropped a comment on Tara's post. He compared her to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's two-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. The kid is already a social media sensation and his pictures are all over the internet.

View this post on Instagram Butterball Baby A post shared by TARAðÂÂÂÂÂÂ« (@tarasutaria) onMay 28, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of The Year 2. The film also featured Tiger Shroff and newbie Ananya Panday (daughter of Chunky Panday). The film released on May 10, 2019, and is a sequel to Student of The Year, which was released in 2012. This film marked the debut of Karan Johar's proteges - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Student of The Year 2 did not meet up the Box Office expectations and Tara Sutaria is unfazed about it. The film made Rs 12.06 crore on its opening day and Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday. The story is about a hardworking college student (Tiger) who overcomes his personal challenges and faces his competitors to win the Student of the Year Cup. Its script and unreal situations have drawn criticism.

Asked if she was disappointed, Tara told the media: "I am not feeling disappointed, but I am feeling really happy that it has been accepted so well. I think what we envisioned for the film, according to that, we feel lucky and thankful that it has opened so well at the box office. The entire team of SOTY 2 is very happy and I would like to make an appeal to the audience to keep giving us the love that you have been giving us."

Also Read: Tara Sutaria is completely obsessed with makeup!

On the big screen, the actress will next be seen in Milan Luthria's film RX 100 along with Ahan Shetty, the son of actor Suniel Shetty.

They are still training for the film. "I am very excited to start shooting for it. I think Ahan is fantastic and so is Tiger. Therefore, I feel very lucky that I am getting an opportunity to work with such talented actors from the film industry," she said.

RX 100 is the official remake of the Telugu action thriller film of the same name. The film is slated to go on floors in July and will be shot in Mussoorie, apart from a brief schedule at a studio in Mumbai.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria: Exciting time for women in movies

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates