Tara Sutaria is completely obsessed with makeup!

Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, said loves to do makeup!

Tara Sutaria

Actress Tara Sutaria, who has wooed the audience with her stylish and glamorous looks in her debut film "Student of the Year 2", says she loves to do makeup. "I am completely obsessed with makeup. I love to experiment different cosmetic products. I even check social media to have a look at trending makeup and fashion styles...So that I don't miss out anything," Tara told IANS.

She has also shared her own makeup style. "During day time, I prefer to have a natural look...So I opt for minimal makeup. At night, I like to go a little bold," added Tara, who has been appointed brand ambassador for the global brand, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, in India.

After putting on makeup, the 23-year-old makes sure to keep herself hydrated as much as possible. "The most important thing to do is to keep yourself hydrated. So when I apply makeup, I make sure to drink ample amount of water. And it is very much important to take off your makeup from your skin completely before heading to sleep. Cleansing, toning and moisturising is my skincare ritual."

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in "Marjaavaan".

Born on November 19, 1995, in Mumbai, Tara Sutaria has a twin sister Piya. The budding actress is also a trained singer and dancer. She has trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dance. Interestingly, she began to sing from a very young age. Well, many don't know that the talented Tara Sutaria has crooned tracks in the films Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish and David.

From the age of five, she started learning western classical vocal music and she has been part of musical theatres like Raell Padamsee's production of the musical 'Grease', Ashwin Gidwani's production 'Blame It On Yashraj'. At age 15, she ventured into showbiz. She started her career as a video jockey in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom. This show gave the teenage actress almost instant success.

After Big Bada Boom, Tara Sutaria received recognition for her roles in the sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, Best Of Luck Nikki and Oye Jassie. Very few know that Tara Sutaria had participated in the show Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and won Rs 10,000. Tara Sutaria's big break on television, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, was also a Disney Channel India sitcom, which premiered from April 2012 to August 2013.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS