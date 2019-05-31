Photos: Suhana and mum Gauri Khan look drop-dead gorgeous at a wedding

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana, is currently enjoying a family wedding and her pictures from the event have gone viral on the internet. And Suhana looks absolutely lovely in all her Indian outfits

Suhana Khan with Alia Chhiba

Suhana Khan is having a grand time at a family wedding in Kolkata. Pictures of SRK and Gauri Khan's lovely daughter have gone viral on social media, and we must say, she does look absolutely stunning. Suhana Khan's pictures from cousin Alia Chhiba's wedding functions have been doing the rounds since yesterday (May 30). Alia is Gauri Khan's niece.

Check out a few pictures of Suhana Khan and the bride from the wedding:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂ¥ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) onMay 30, 2019 at 7:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) onMay 30, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

Doesn't Suhana carry off her saree perfectly? Suhana chose an earthy colour for her saree and paired it with a matching halter-neck blouse. She accessorised her look with long chandelier earrings and open, wavy hair. Keeping her makeup minimal, Suhana has nailed the traditional Indian look.

See photos: Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's transformation from cute to gorgeous

Gauri Khan, too, took to Instagram to share a picture from the wedding. She captioned the photo as, "Shaadi hai ... bride was the best dancer"

View this post on Instagram Shaadi hai ... bride was the best dancer âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onMay 30, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT

Another picture of Suhana Khan posing with her friends and family has been doing the rounds. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram Fambam ,ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ A post shared by Suhana Khan âÂ¨ (@suhanakhan143) onMay 30, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

While she may be known as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan made her own name in the glamour world by becoming a magazine's cover star for the August 2018 issue. At age 18, Suhana did her first photo shoot ever. She said in an interview, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

In 2018, along with her classmates, Suhana Khan appeared for the international baccalaureate exam and graduated from school. According to reports, her next step is pursuing further education in a university.

