Sunil Grover: Nobody bothers if I am there in Bharat or not

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover on the thrill of being in a Salman Khan film, exploring genres beyond comedy, and his future in television

Sunil Grover

Protégé of late satirist Jaspal Bhatti, Sunil Grover, who reigned television as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, is making his commercial film debut of sorts with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat. After doing blink-and-miss roles in films since Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), last year, Grover was roped in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha as a lead. While the film didn't mint moolah at the box office, it garnered the comedian-actor a meaty role in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial. In a chat with mid-day, Grover talks about his experience of working on a commercial film, the joys of entertainig people with comedy and more.

While the box office results didn't pan out as expected, you received critical acclaim for your performance in Pataakha.

Yes, I received a lot of appreciation [for my work] in Pataakha. It boosted my confidence and it was all possible because Vishal [Bhardwaj] sir always encouraged me. It had been a life-long dream to work with him. He gave me the opportunity to explore different facets of acting, which was earlier restricted to comedy. I have experimented a lot with comedy, also a tough genre, but I have done it all my life. And Pataakha came as a great change. I am enjoying being part of good stories.



A still from Bharat

Is that why you have been steering away from comic roles?

For the longest time, I have limited my work because of a pre-requisite long term commitment for Bharat. Ideally, I accept roles that excite me. The future looks exciting and I am sure it will bring a lot of exciting roles [besides comedy] simply because of the numerable avenues digital platforms have opened up.

Bharat is the biggest film of your career.

I was lucky to get the offer, considering I have never been part of big commercial set-ups. This was an opportunity to experience the larger-than-life cinema that Salman Khan usually brings on screen. Combined with Ali Abbas Zaffar, it adds a different commercial value to a film. Ali is a great filmmaker and displays aesthetics in all his films. I am fortunate to be working with them. Frankly, it is a Salman Khan film and nobody bothers if Sunil Grover is a part of it or not. People will throng theatres to watch him, but it excites me to be just part of this world and exploring genres.

Why do you feel that nobody bothers if you are part of the film or not?

Salman is a huge star. Whether Bharat is released with or without me, it wouldn't make a difference. If not me, somebody else would have done the role. I have put in my best for the film. I want to stay humble and just enjoy the moment.

Share your experience of working in a big commercial set-up.

It was a well-organised set-up. I learnt a lot from Salman sir and Ali. We often engaged in friendly banters because the set felt friendly and much like home. I'd look forward to work every morning.

Do filmmakers, while casting you, retain comic elements with your character?

It has been happening all this while, but I am sure it will change gradually. However, it is different in Bharat. There are a few comic scenes because the situations warrant it, but it is made realistically. People will witness different moods when they watch the film.

Do you feel trapped in your comic image?

I have never felt that way as I enjoy every bit of my work. I have even loved reading out jokes on radio shows. I did theatre to learn live performance. There is joy in being on different mediums but ultimately I love making people laugh. I am grateful to God that he made me a medium to bring a smile on people's faces. Sometimes, I feel it's my duty to entertain everyone.

In your opinion, how has comedy changed over the years?

The medium has changed and so has the approach, but the need to laugh remains the same. People want to laugh when they come out of theatres. Films like Badhaai Ho (2018) and Stree (2018) have successfully achieved that because their foundation was really strong.

