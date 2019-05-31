Bharat: Nora Fatehi shares her experience working with Salman Khan

bollywood

While Nora is playing a Spaniard and Sunil Grover's wife in the film, the beautiful actress also has scenes with the film's leading man â Salman Khan. In fact, she is seen grooving alongside Salman in the recently released song from the film, Turpeya

Salman Khan, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in a still from the song, Turpeya.

With an impressive line-up of films, Nora Fatehi's career is undoubtedly on an upswing. The ravishing girl, who rose to fame with her bedazzling dance moves, is now all set to gobsmack us with her acting chops, starting with her upcoming film Bharat.

While Nora is playing a Spaniard and Sunil Grover's wife in the film, the beautiful actress also has scenes with the film's leading man – Salman Khan. In fact, she is seen grooving alongside Salman in the recently released song from the film, Turpeya. And while Nora is receiving praises galore for her appearance in the song, the Dilbar girl can't stop raving about her co-star Salman.

Talking about the song and her role in Bharat, Nora had said, "It's not an item song but a situational track. I have a small role in the film, but it will make people sit up and take notice of my acting for a change. To be a part of a Salman film is a big deal in this industry."

Further speaking about changing the perception around her, the lovely lass said, "One project can't be a game-changer. I have a few projects releasing this year that will make people see me differently from that girl who dances like a dream. There is more to me than dance and music."

When it comes to working about Salman Khan, Nora said, "It was a dream come true to share screen space with Salman sir. He is very hardworking and a fabulous co-star to work with. He is patient, supportive and a wonderful human being. We had a lot of fun during the shooting of this film and I hope I get an opportunity to work with him again soon."

She further adds, "Working with experienced and talented actors like Sunil and Salman is actually a blessing. I got to learn a lot from both of them about the craft of acting. I am glad that I got this opportunity. To be a part of such a big project and working with Salman sir, Ali Abbas Sir and Sunil Grover is just so cool."

Apart from Bharat, Nora will soon be seen in more acting-based roles in films like Batla House and Street Dancer 3D.

Also Read: Bharat: Nora Fatehi to mesmerise but not with an item number

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates