Bharat advance booking: Salman Khan urges fans to watch the film with entire family

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is on a promotional spree for his magnum opus Bharat, which releases this Eid, June 5, 2019. The Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer has got fans of both actors super excited and eager to see what the film has in store for them. Taking promotions a notch higher, Sohail Khan took to Instagram to share a video of Salman urging his fans to start booking tickets in advance.

Sohail Khan wrote, "Bharat...Advance Booking"

View this post on Instagram Bharat...Advance Booking A post shared by sohail khan (@sohailkhanofficial) onMay 30, 2019 at 11:06pm PDT

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen talking to his fans and telling them that Bharat is all ready to hit theatres and that Bharat advance booking has already started. The actor has urged his fans to book their tickets as soon as possible, and come watch the film with their entire family.

Salman Khan shared the same video on his own Instagram account, too, and captioned the video as, "Bharat' aur uske parivaar ko milne ke liye jaldi book karo apni tickets! #BharatWithFamily

(Ticket Booking Link in bio)"

Seems like the entire team of Bharat has got film promotions under control!

Bharat has Salman Khan portraying six different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man where he is spotted donning a salt-and-pepper look, which is reflective of the journey the film promises.

Katrina Kaif plays the role of Salman's love interest, Kumud. Talking about her character, Kat says, "I count this as my best character. She is a support for Bharat's character throughout the film and so her journey also continues in the film. When I read the script I fell in love with my character. I was very excited to get an opportunity like this. Bharat is once in a lifetime opportunity for me."

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

