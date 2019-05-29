Katrina Kaif on Bharat: The question of being the first or second choice isn't relevant

bollywood

Katrina Kaif, who replaced Priyanka Chopra in Bharat, in a recent interview said that it doesn't matter who the first or the second choice for a film is. What matters is who the audience sees

Katrina Kaif. Pic/instagram.com/katrinakaif

By now, everybody is aware that it was Priyanka Chopra who was supposed to be cast opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, but the actress walked out of the movie as she was getting married to then-boyfriend Nick Jonas. Salman Khan spoke about the issue several times, also saying that he and the makers of the film were ready to adjust the dates for Priyanka.

Katrina Kaif, who replaced Priyanka Chopra in Bharat, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, said that it doesn't matter who the first or the second choice for a film is. What matters is who the audience ultimately sees in the film. She said, "I am unaware of who was selected before me for Bharat. Ali Abbas had spoken to me regarding the script and role of Bharat when I was shooting Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan."

Also read: Check out Salman Khan's reaction to Katrina Kaif's marriage proposal!

She further added, "Everyone has a different perspective of looking at things. I cannot be in every Salman Khan film. If Priyanka was chosen for this role then she had her own reasons for not doing it. Doing Bharat was written in my destiny and I am happy it came to me. When I read the script I simply loved it and I think this is the best role of mine so far." Katrina also said that being the first or the second choice isn't relevant to her, and neither is it about anyone's ego.

The Tiger Zinda Hain actress is now gearing up for the release of Bharat. The 35-year-old star plays the role of Salman Khan's love interest in the film, Kumud. Talking about her character, Kat says, "I count this as my best character. She is a support for Bharat's character throughout the film and so her journey also continues in the film. When I read the script I fell in love with my character. I was very excited to get an opportunity like this. Bharat is once in a lifetime opportunity for me."

Also read: Katrina Kaif on plans post Bharat: I want to start my production house

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates