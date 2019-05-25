Check out Salman Khan's reaction to Katrina Kaif's marriage proposal!

bollywood

Salman Khan just got a marriage proposal from Katrina Kaif and the fans can't get over his reaction to the same

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan just got a marriage proposal from Katrina Kaif and the fans can't get over his reaction to the same. The superstar who still stays Bollywood's most eligible bachelor is made to answer this question while on a date in a recent video clip from their upcoming movie, Bharat.

Here's proof of Salman Khan's reaction to the most asked question:

The proposal will make you giggle as he cannot digest the fact that he is asked to get married by Katrina Kaif. The actor's marriage question has always been on the minds of his fans.

If not in real life, people around the world can at least see the reaction of Salman Khan on the screen to quench their curiosity.

Speaking about Bharat, the film traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from 18 to 70 years of age as a journey. The movie is produced under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series.

Salman will be seen essaying the role of Bharat from the age of 20s to 70, called the film, directed by frequent collaborator Ali Abbas Zafar, one of the most difficult projects of his career.

"This is more difficult than even 'Sultan' because in 'Sultan', I had to gain and lose weight. I was shooting and then going to the gym. Here also ('Bharat') it is pretty much the same. To look younger I had to lose weight and then as I age I had to put on weight," Salman said. When asked whether he had any doubts in playing a man in his 70s, the actor said he found it rather interesting. 'No, because I have played it very differently. I have a beard and grey hair. He is a 70-year-old but he is like a 40-year-old. He has swag, style and energy like a young man.

"He has humour, style and his enthusiasm is not over yet. I will play it in a younger way even when I play older characters,' he added. Salman, who is known for being critic-proof courtesy his huge fan following, said "Bharat" is a blend of emotions. 'The title is 'Bharat' and so that amount of respectability should be there. We have given our best to the film. It is not a pseudo-intelligent kind of a film and that is for critics. We have made a film for the audience. 'There are a lot of hardships, struggles, fun and entertainment. He is a middle-class family man."

