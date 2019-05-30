Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat has a soulful jukebox

bollywood

Each song brings a different journey and the soulfulness of the album, and this is what makes Bharat a hit

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's most-awaited movie, Bharat, is all set to release on June 5, this year. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is a promising entertainer embedded in a soulful journey of a man and his nation. With six looks of the actor spanning his lifetime, the movie's songs have struck a chord amongst the audience. The music of the film is composed by the musician duo Vishal-Shekhar who have let the essence of the country breathe in the tracks.

Talking about the songs, Ali Abbas Zafar said, "The response to the music has been extremely positive. This is my third collaboration with Vishal-Shekhar and Irshad Kamil and we are very happy with the response the songs have received. Now, a lot of people are going for remixes rather than creating original music. After seeing the response Bharat's songs have got, we are only determined to work harder and create better melodies in our coming ventures."

While the first outing, 'Slow motion', along with Disha Patani gave us a sizzling chemistry between the actress and Salman Khan, 'Aithey Aa' brought wedding bells to the audience with a celebratory tune. With 'Chashni' alongside Katrina Kaif, as the most romantic melody, 'Zinda' has become the marching anthem of the season, along with 'Turpeya', which moved the nation to its core. Each song brings a different journey and the soulfulness of the album is what makes Bharat a hit.

The Eid release, Bharat has Salman Khan's six different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man where he is spotted donning a salt-and-pepper look, which is reflective of the journey the film promises.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

