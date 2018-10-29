Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 hits another roadblock, as #MeToo accused Vikas Bahl barred from last leg

bollywood

With #MeToo accused Vikas Bahl apparently barred from last leg, Super 30 post-production put on hold; makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer scout for another director to supervise edit

Vikas Bahl and Hrithik Roshan

Weeks after director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 continues to find itself in trouble. Contrary to reports suggesting that the director had returned to the Super 30 fold after the survivor had decided not to pursue legal action against him, mid-day has learnt that Bahl has been barred from overseeing the editing process. We hear, the movie's post-production has been currently put on hold as the producers are scouting for a filmmaker who can supervise the last leg of the ambitious drama.

A source from the film's unit, who chooses to be anonymous, informs, "Vikas is not doing Super 30 at all. Producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment are looking for someone able, who can supervise the post-production including the editing, VFX and CGI. They are also planning to rope in a few professionals who will take charge of the film hereon."



Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

The source goes on to continue that the post-production was supposed to kick off earlier this month, in order to meet the release date of January 25. "Chances are that the film's release might get pushed. However, Nadiadwala is judiciously distributing time between his two productions ­— Housefull 4 and Super 30 — to ensure the films meet their deadlines. Bahl will also not be a part of the promotions and has been asked not to make any comments related to the film." Roshan, who plays Math wiz Anand Kumar in the drama, had taken a firm stand in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations, urging his producers to "take a harsh stand if need be".

Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena and Reliance Entertainment remained unavailable for comment on the story.

