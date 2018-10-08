Hrithik Roshan says, "All proven offenders must be punished"

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, who was away in Italy shooting for his next film when this happened has put forth his stance

Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan who is away shooting in Italy for his next, YRF's untitled film, opens up on the sexual harassment controversy surrounding Super 30 director Vikas Bahl.

There was fire added in the controversy recently when the victim shared details about all that happened to take this case.

Hrithik Roshan, who was away in Italy shooting for his next film when this happened has put forth his stance.

The actor has requested the producers of Super 30 to check facts and take a harsh stand against the director if need be.

He has also shared that people who have been exploited must be empowered and given strength to speak up.

Hrithik took to social media and shared, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever