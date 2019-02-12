MeToo accused Vikas Bahl's name to be dropped from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30?

bollywood

As Anurag Kashyap takes over the film, sources say makers of Super 30 paid off #MeToo accused Vikas Bahl to distance him from the Hrithik Roshan starrer

Hrithik Roshan

After Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual assault last October, uncertainty loomed large over the fate of his directorial venture, Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan. With Bahl's one-time collaborator Anurag Kashyap agreeing to see the drama - based on math wiz Anand Kumar - to its finish line, it is now being suggested that Bahl's name will be dropped entirely from the credit slate. We hear the development comes on the insistence of Roshan, who has employed a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment.



Vikas Bahl

A source from the production team reveals, "Since the allegation was not proven in court after the survivor refused to take the case further, Vikas hasn't faced any legal repercussions."



Anurag Kashyap

"However, Hrithik is clear that he doesn't want the director to be associated with the film. The producers have offered Vikas a severance package - one that is said to be significantly higher than the remuneration he was promised - to compensate for dropping his name from credit roll."

mid-day reached out to Roshan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment, who remained unavailable for comment till the time of going to press.

