Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion to run the race at Shanghai Film Festival after big wins in New York

Updated on: 14 June,2025 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ marks one year with international glory. After winning big in New York, the film is now headed to compete at the Shanghai Film Festival

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion to run the race at Shanghai Film Festival after big wins in New York

Kartik Aaryan Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan's much-acclaimed film is celebrating its first anniversary, and how?! As the ground-breaking film marks one year of its theatrical release, it continues to script history. Over the past year, the film has continued to impress audiences and critics alike. Not just that, the Kabir Khan directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan, has also been winning big globally. The film won two prestigious international awards to its ever-growing list of accolades.

Chandu Champion to compete at Shanghai Film Festival


At the recently concluded New York Indie Film Festival Awards, Chandu Champion bagged the Best Film while Kartik Aaryan clinched Best Actor. Karthik's transformative and emotionally stirring performance was highly applauded by the audience. The film is a biographical sports drama, highlighting the relentless spirit of a forgotten hero. Kartik's portrayal resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. And now, the journey is all set to continue as the film heads to the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.


 
 
 
 
 
Director Kabir Khan took to social media to announce the news and celebrate the film’s one-year milestone. He wrote, “ONE YEAR and the Champion is still running strong… #ChanduChampion is selected for the @shanghaiinternationalff and it’s picked up another 2 awards – BEST FILM & BEST ACTOR – this time in New York.”

About Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan appeared as India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, in the film, and was hailed as a career-defining turn. He underwent a complete physical transformation for the role and brought intense emotional depth to capture the essence of a fighter with sheer conviction. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is helmed by Kabir Khan. The film was also praised for sparking renewed conversations around unsung sports legends in India.

 
 
 
 
 
As Chandu Champion enters its second year, the legacy of the film and Kartik, the man who brought it to life on screen, continues to inspire, proving that champions don’t stop at the finish line.

