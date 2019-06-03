Bharat: Salman Khan's eidi doesn't make its way to fans?

bollywood

Despite the suggestion of Salman Khan keeping Bharat ticket rates to the minimum, city theatres hike fares by an average 20 per cent

Salman Khan

A recent report suggesting that Salman Khan had refrained from hiking the ticket price of his Eid release, Bharat, seemed to be much in sync with the actor's traditional practice of sweeping in at eleventh hour with a welcome announcement. But, a lot seems to have been lost in translation, with ticket prices across the city indicating that the drama will be priced at a higher rate than usual.

At odds with rumours that the minimal fare was touted to be bhai's eidi to his followers, prices at select cinema houses seem to have been hiked by an average 20 per cent. Mahim's City Light cinema, which sold tickets of recent releases De De Pyaar De and India's Most Wanted at R200, has set the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed venture at a rate of R250. At Lower Parel's PVR Luxe, theatre owners are drawing R1,800 per ticket. Prices at Juhu and Wadala theatres too sit at an increased fare.



A still from Bharat

Trade expert Amod Mehra suggests that the limited hype surrounding the film has edged producers to up the per-ticket fare. "Bharat will see a five-day opening weekend. The producers want to take advantage of it, especially because the buzz isn't strong. Also, an aim to break previous box-office records is always a reason to increase prices," he says. As cinephiles wriggle their way into the festive week today, Mehra admits that advance bookings for the film don't look promising, just yet. "I hope it picks up over the next two days. With big-ticket films not performing well enough, the audience has grown cautious."

At odds with Mehra's stance, trade expert Amul Mohan isn't bothered by the rates. He says that as far as a film's release goes, the actor's word isn't binding. "The distributors and exhibitors are actually aware of the pricing." Producer Atul Agnihotri says he wasn't aware of the development. "I can only get clarity after speaking to [distributor] Anil Thadani." Thadani, on his part, reiterates that upping prices during festive periods is a regular practice.

Rs 200

Ticket prices of recent releases India's Most Wanted and De De Pyaar De at a Mahim theatre

Rs 250

Ticket price of Bharat

