Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation pics from Tuscany look like great fun

Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently on a family vacation to Tuscany, and the pictures have gone viral

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Poonam Damania's Instagram handle

The Pataudis - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan - left for a family vacay on May 30, and the pictures of the family have since been ruling the internet. Cutie Taimur was spotted in his pyjamas, and the sleepyhead couldn't stop yawning when snapped by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.

While everyone was wondering where the Khans were headed to, news broke of the trio having a grand time in the UK. Currently in Tuscany, Bebo's picture holding Taimur Ali Khan and Saif's arm wrapped around her shoulders is doing the rounds on the internet.

Kareena's stylist has shared a few snaps from their picture-perfect vacation and wrote: "Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi's [sic]." In fact, in the other picture, Saif and Kareena are posing perfectly, and the duo is soaking in the Tuscan sun.

Their sun-kissed picture will surely make you want to go on a vacation too!

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Poonam Damania

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her television debut, and the actress will be seen judging a dance reality show. Apart from this, Bebo will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Talking about the film, it is also said that Taimur Ali Khan will make his Bollywood debut with mommy Kareena's movie.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan's next projects, the actor is preparing for the next season of Sacred Games 2. Apart from this, Saif will play the role of an antagonist in Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior, along with Ajay Devgn.

