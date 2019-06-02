Kareena Kapoor sets the Dance India Dance stage on fire with her moves

television

Kareena Kapoor Khan rehearsed for two days before getting jiggy on the Tareefan track for the show's opening episode. The actor features as a judge on the TV show

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves doing Bollywood jhatkas but on the upcoming TV show, Dance India Dance, choreographers Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat made her do contemporary dance styles, voguing and wacking. Bebo rehearsed for two days before getting jiggy on the Tareefan track for the show's opening episode. The actor features as a judge on the show.

This being her television debut, Kareena Kapoor took some time to deliberate on whether to take up the stint or not. The actress told mid-day, "My management told me about DID's offer, but initially, I wasn't sure. It has been a long-standing show. In their 10th year, they have revamped the concept, made it a 360-degree set with over 200 cameras shooting the acts. So, I was excited to join them."

Kareena found great excitement and support from husband Saif and son Taimur. She further added, "I made it clear that I don't work for more than eight hours because of my son [Taimur]. Sometimes, I can make an exception of working up to 12 hours. The makers have been kind and worked out everything the way I wanted."

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress has completed the shoot of her upcoming film, Good News. Good News features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. We also hear that Taimur Ali Khan has a 10-minute cameo in this film, which is about a couple trying to having a baby.

She is reported to next be seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. Reports suggest that she will essay the character of a cop in this film, which is a sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium. Not just this, she will also be a part of Karan Johar's directorial venture, Takht. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, this period drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

