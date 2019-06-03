Yami Gautam on Kaabil's release in China: Some ideas don't age

bollywood

Ahead of Kaabil's June 5 release in China, Yami Gautam says the romantic thriller is winning fans over at special screenings

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam has been enjoying her time off from the shoot of Bala as she celebrates the release of her 2017 thriller Kaabil in China, along with co-star Hrithik Roshan. A day after recreating, with Roshan, the hook step of his song Ek Pal Ka Jeena during promotional work in China, Gautam talks to mid-day about the importance of a film's storyline in enabling it to garner mass appeal.

"Kaabil has a wide arch of storytelling; some ideas don't get dated," says the actor of a film based on its blind protagonists, who are torn apart after Gautam's character is raped. "It is a love story set against agony and triumph, and is relevant." The Sanjay Gupta film had Gautam play a visually impaired for the first time in cinema, an opportunity that she says enabled her to give a go at "something new and challenging".

Over the recent past, China has emerged as a promising market for films from Indian turf, with offerings like Dangal, Secret Superstar and AndhaDhun raking in good numbers at the box-office. Acknowledging the development, Gautam is only glad that her offering holds a place among these projects.

