Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dhoom 4 in the making?

If trade sources are to be believed, Dhoom 4 is on the cards. The makers are keen to have Shah Rukh Khan on board.

The star, who is weighing his options after Zero (2018), has yet to take a call. Dhoom (2004) starred John Abraham. The second outing in 2006 featured Hrithik Roshan and the third part in 2013 starred Aamir Khan.

After the debacle of Zero, the actor was on a break. After a period where Shah Rukh Khan wasn't ready to take up any more projects, now, it seems like the megastar has started to bounce back into action.

SRK has started shooting for his next project, the second season of TED Talks, in Mumbai. The first season of TED Talks India: Nayi Soch was a Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to "ideas worth spreading". It featured speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED's signature format of short, powerful talks.

TED Talks 2 may go on air in the second half of 2019. The Hundred-Foot Journey producer Juliet Blake, head of television for TED Talks, is currently in India to curate the speakers and themes for the new season.

In related news, Shah Rukh Khan appears to be steadily contributing to the Netflix library. After bankrolling the eight-episode espionage series, Bard Of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Bobby Deol-starrer Class Of 83, the superstar has another thriller on offer for the streaming giant. mid-day has it that Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment is apparently developing a thriller that has its roots in current day politics.

