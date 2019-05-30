Shah Rukh Khan eyeing a Hollywood debut for son Aryan Khan?

bollywood

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan has a change of plans and wishes to foray into acting before assisting Karan Johar on the film Takht

Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan Khan.

While Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has made it clear that she wants to act, news of his son, Aryan Khan, making a career in acting was also doing the rounds. Later, SRK clarified that Aryan has no plans of making his career in acting, and is instead interested in filmmaking. However, it seems that Junior Khan has developed an interest in the field of acting.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Aryan Khan is studying filmmaking in California but wants to get into acting. The report says that Shah Rukh Khan has been showing Aryan's pictures to some top-notch Hollywood producers but has been advised against the superhero film that Aryan is keen on doing.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier told the media that Aryan harbours no acting aspirations. "Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director and is training for it in the US." Also, there were reports of Aryan assisting Karan Johar for Takht. What better ground than the sets of Takht to get practical training!

On the other hand, the rumour mills are abuzz that he will also be doing a Karan Johar film alongside Khushi Kapoor (daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi).

Talking about Takht, it will bring Karan Johar back to direction after two years. His last project as a director was Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The period drama will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Takht will hit the theatres in 2020.

