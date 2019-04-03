Aryan Khan to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Takht?

bollywood

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan will make his Bollywood debut as an assistant director to 'Godfather' Karan Johar in Takht

Karan Johar and Aryan Khan. Picture Courtesy: Karan and Aryan's Instagram account.

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, who is studying filmmaking in the US is all set to foray in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan's best friend, Karan Johar calls himself the 'Godfather' to the former's children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Aryan Khan will assist Karan Johar on the sets of his next directorial, Takht. Johar has been saying that he will launch Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's kids in Bollywood, in some way or the other, reports the entertainment portal.

While Aryan has the looks to die for, the star kid's heart lies not in acting but direction. Commenting on it, Shah Rukh Khan earlier told the media, "Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director and is training for it in the US."

What better ground for training than Karan Johar's historical drama, Takht?

Though daddy dearest has made it clear that Aryan harbours no acting aspirations, rumour mills are abuzz that he will be doing a Karan Johar film alongside Khushi Kapoor (daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi).

Talking about Takht, it will bring Karan Johar back to direction after two years. His last project as a director was Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The period drama will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Takht will hit the theatres in 2020.

Also Read: Aryan Khan's latest 'Narcos' caption gets everyone curious, see photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates