Aparshakti Khurana: Ayushmann is very strict when it comes to career

As he ventures into music, Aparshakti Khurana says his actor brother Ayushmann Khurrana doesn't mince words when discussing his career

Aparshakti Khurana and brother Ayushmann

Aparshakti Khurana fronts his debut single, Kudiye Ni, but a conversation reveals that the T-Series offering is more of a family affair. Long-time friend Neeti Mohan accompanies him on vocals, Chandigarh buddy Sargun Mehta grooves alongside him in the video, which has wife Akriti helming duties as an art director, and sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap calling the shots as director. Reminiscent of the visual beauty of Nitya Mehra's Baar Baar Dekho (2016) — the film though, failed to earn critical acclaim — this track has Khurana wooing Mehta at a common friend's wedding. He tells us why it took him four years to release the track after composing it in his vanity van, during the shoot of Dangal.

Edited excerpts:

Despite being a fan of music, why have you taken this long to launch your debut single?

My decision to come to Mumbai was also taken seven years after the release of [Ayushmann's 2012 film] Vicky Donor. It's easy to [discuss] nepotism because people assume you have someone to guide you. But, it's equally important to be prepared for anything you wish to venture into. If I had released this song immediately after [debut film] Dangal, people would have said I'm just [trying everything]. It was important to wait for the right people to collaborate with and for the right time.

Given that this track marks your sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap's first directorial venture following her recovery from cancer, can you discuss the process of approaching her?

Bhabhi had first picked up a conversation with me to inquire if I would like to act in her film. That's when the discussion [around this song] began. But, things picked up pace when a brand came on board. They were in a hurry, and then I couldn't be patient, because I was clear that I wasn't going to put my own money into my song. One must be patient enough to at least have someone willing to sponsor you. When that happened, I went back to her and told her we had 10 days to shoot it. She wasn't apprehensive at all. When she was diagnosed, she was happy, positive and strong. We've seen her posts and Ted Talks. It's so difficult to have energy when you are in that state. When she was [unwell], in her head she was still fine. So, now that she's healthy, she is more than fine.

Since Ayushmann has made his mark as a musician, did you seek his advice before taking the plunge?

When I first made him hear the song four years ago, he said, 'Give it time.' When he says that, you know that he likes it, but it needs work. Ayush bhai offers me a reality check when it comes to acting and singing. He scolds me, telling me I'm not ready. Bhai is strict. Although today it seems like things are half-sorted [in my career], he will still call at 10 pm asking me to go to bed if I have an early shoot [the next day]. Papa yells at bhai the way he yells at me. I'm happy when that happens [laughs]. But, bhabhi has always encouraged me. Their different energies help me. Her support and his [yelling] keep me focused. If bhai doesn't like a song, he will say it's s**t. In the past, when I've sent him a few compositions, he hasn't even replied. I understand [he's being] honest, and

accept it.

