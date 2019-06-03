Jawaani Jaaneman: Reverse-ageing for Saif Ali Khan with a different hair-do

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's Jaawani Jaaneman hair stylist Aalim on making the actor look a decade younger for the role of a father

Saif Ali Khan

Slipping into the role of a father in Nitin Kakkar's family drama, Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan, one would assume, would add a tinge of grey to the wavy locks and facial fuzz that's now become synonymous with his appearance. But it is his summer-ready crew cut, sported at recent appearances and family gatherings, that has taken cinephiles by surprise. Fans of the actor have celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim to thank for shaving off years from Khan's appearance for the film, which marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

"Saif can pull off a lot of hairstyles, so, working with him is easy," says Aalim, adding that he decided to go chop-chop on Khan's mane after a series of brainstorming sessions with Kakad. "Over the last five years, he hasn't sported a hairstyle like this. He has a young face, and a spunky spirit, so we decided to go for a faded beard, with short spikes on top. It reminds people of him from older times, which is why they find it appealing. He looks 10 years younger; cool and sexy."

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan: Tabu will be hysterical in her part in Jawaani Jaaneman

Khan's "chameleon-like quality" of becoming the character he plays, enables stylists like Aalim to accordingly set his appearances. "When working on films like Saalam Namaste and Omkara, he became [my] inspiration. But, for this film, we needed something fresh. Also, Saif has an intrinsic style. He doesn't need many frills or even a stylist."

The final appearance that they arrived at is devoid of the drama that initially became part of discussions, he says. "We considered giving him tattoos and earrings too, apart from a thick beard. But, during a final meeting at a suburban hotel, we made a sketch of the look, and finalised this." Yet, he promises, there's more to come. "There will be a few surprises, even in terms of the look. There are a few more, which I can't reveal. I will travel to London to be on the sets, and create something on the spot."

Also Read: Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F looks graceful as she does Kathak in this video

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates