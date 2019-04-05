Watch video: Alaia F will make you go weak in knees

bollywood

Gearing up for her first film Jawani Janeman, Alaia F is leaving no stone unturned to ace the skills to be the ideal star

Alaia F

Announcing her Bollywood debut, Alaia F has already been creating the buzz in the Tinseltown, now, taking the excitement higher, the young starlet has offered a piece of her dancing skills. Gearing up for her first film, Alaia F is leaving no stone unturned to ace the skills to be the ideal star.

The actress who has amassed a huge fanbase on social media even before her debut and is making waves with her posts. Mastering her skills, Alaia is a trained Kathak dancer and the recent video showcases her excellence at the dance form. In a video shared by her Kathak guru, the actress is seen effortlessly executing the knee spin which is earning appreciation from her fans.

Sharing the video, her "kathak" teacher said, "Kathak knee spin beautifully executed by upcoming Bollywood actress Alaia F. A rather difficult step effortlessly done by her!" From her dancing skills to her rigorous workouts, Alaia F is ticking all boxes before stepping into the movie business.

Alaia who is Pooja Bedi's daughter will soon maker her debut with filmmaker Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman, a film headlined by Saif Ali Khan. The actress will be portraying the role of Saif's daughter in the film.

