Saif Ali Khan: Tabu will be hysterical in her part in Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan ropes in Tabu for a pivotal role in Jawaani Jaaneman, marking their third collaboration

Though most may associate her with deeply nuanced roles, Tabu - with her outings in Biwi No 1 (1999) and Golmaal Again (2017) - has displayed her flair for comedy. Now, the actor will tap into her comic side again as she joins Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman, his first home production under the banner of Black Knight Films. She has been roped in for a pivotal role in the Nitin Kakkar-directed family comedy that sees debutante Alaia F playing Khan's teenage daughter.

Essaying a 40-something father who refuses to act his age, Khan is glad to reunite with Tabu after Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Biwi No 1 (1999). "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is funny on paper, and I'm pleased that she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical," says the actor-producer. While their previous offerings did not see them opposite each other, he refuses to reveal if they are romantically paired in their latest collaboration.

The addition to the cast comes only weeks before the unit heads off to London for a 45-day schedule. Producer Jay Shewakramani reveals that Kakkar had, in fact, written the part with Tabu in mind. A quick meeting with the actor was all it took to earn her nod. "Tabu is a close friend, so it wasn't difficult approaching her.

She was always the first choice for Saif, Nitin and me. Fortunately, she heard the narration and instantly said yes. It's too early at this stage to reveal her character; all I can say is that she has an extremely special role," adds the producer.

