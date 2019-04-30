Revealed! Saif Ali Khan's diet to shed 10 kilos for Jawani Jaaneman

bollywood

Not one to turn to trainers and dieticians, Saif Ali Khan devises his own diet and fitness regimen to shed 10 kilos for Jawani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewalla

His shoot of the 17th century period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior behind him, it is time for Saif Ali Khan to switch back to present day. Before he begins filming Jawani Jaaneman — his first home production under the banner of Black Knight Films — the actor will apparently have to lose his muscular frame over the next five weeks for the Nitin Kakkar-directed venture. While Khan had bulked up last year for his Udaybhan Rathod act in Tanhaji, he is required to attain a lean frame for his portrayal of a 40-something father to Alaia Furniturewalla in the comedy.

In keeping with his practice of not having a dietician or trainer, the star, we hear, intends to achieve the feat without any aid. A source reveals, "Saif takes help from a few trusted experts from time to time, but he usually self-trains. He starts shooting for Jawani Jaaneman around mid-June. Since there's little time on hand, he has charted a no-sugar, low-carb meal plan. His breakfast will include oatmeal with skimmed milk, followed by fruits. He will restrict his lunch to a bowl of salad and dinner will consist of a light fillet steak. The diet will be supplemented by an hour-long cardio session, twice a day."

Furniturewalla, who makes her Bollywood debut with the movie, will join Khan for readings next week. "Before they leave for the 45-day London schedule, the director wants the actors' camaraderie to be fluid since the film centres on the father-daughter relationship." With Khan finishing the London leg only by July-end, buzz suggests that the promotions for the second season of Sacred Games may be pushed to August.

