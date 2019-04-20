Saif Ali Khan tells paparazzi: Stop stalking Taimur now

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan says he finds 10 people lounging about outside his house waiting for a shot of his kid Taimur Ali Khan disturbing

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's kiddo Taimur Ali Khan has always been a center of attraction for the paparazzi. But of late the constant shutterbugs' attention to the little muchkin has forced Saif Ali Khan to don a protective daddy's hat.

According to IANS, policemen asked the growing crowd of photographers gathered outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence to disperse. Although, it is believed that Saif complained to the police about the constant paparazzi attention. However, Saif denies having anything to do with it, though he admits he found their constant presence intrusive.

Speaking to the news agency, Saif confirmed the development. "Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing, to say the least. I didn't complain because I don't want to deprive anyone of a job", he said.

Saif has now asked the photographers to leave his son alone. "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child", he added.

Last week, when the photographers went clickety-click on seeing Taimur at the Mumbai Airport, his father warned them off saying "the child will go blind".

"Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind)," Saif told the media. Though everyone, including the photographers, laughed, at that point, it now seems Saif is serious about his son's potrayal in the media.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has just wrapped up the second season of Sacred Games is now busy prepping Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the movie, he plays the antagonist to Ajay Devgn's Tanaji, the 17th-century Maharashtrian military leader.

On the other hand mommy, Kareena has just wrapped up shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Apart from these films, she also has Karan Johar's directorial, Takht, which features Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Also Read: De De Pyaar De: Saif Ali Khan reacts to Ajay Devgn's dialogue about Saif-Kareena's age difference

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates