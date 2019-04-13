Bas karo yaar! Saif Ali Khan rebukes photographers clicking Taimur Ali Khan

bollywood

When media photographers went clickety-click on seeing Taimur Ali Khan at the Mumbai Airport recently, his father Saif Ali Khan warned them off saying "the child will go blind"

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the two-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi's favourite kid. Be it playing football, basketball and even horse-riding, the little muchkin never fails to grab headlines!

His latest outing was to a set where Saif was shooting and he quite smartly posed for the shutterbugs. While his nanny tried hard to divert his attention, Taimur looked quite determined to wave at the media and pose for them.

However, it seems regular media attention given to the little nawab has irked father Saif Ali Khan. On Friday, when the photographers went clickety-click on seeing him at the Mumbai Airport recently, his father warned them off saying "the child will go blind".

"Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind)," Saif told the media, eliciting laughter from some of them.

Taimur sat atop his father's shoulders, sporting a blue shirt, shorts, and a red cap. Like every time, the little nawab waved at the shutterbugs. His mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, sported a casual pair of bell bottom denim and a soft pink shirt to ditch the summer heat.

When the paparazzi urged the couple to pose, Saif promptly said: "Aap ko lena hai toh lo, ye pose karna thoda ajeeb hai (You want to take photos, you take them, it's weird to pose)."

The video of the incident uploaded by the fan club of Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral on social media.

This isn't the first time, Taimur's parents have expressed concern over the kid's growing popularity. While promoting his latest movie Bazaar, Saif Ali Khan wondered how people could be so interested in his two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan's life. "Media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it; but I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile; but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid so much? I don't understand it," he said.

Although Saif Ali Khan likes to keep his distance from social media, even though Taimur is a star in that space.

