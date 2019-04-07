Watch video: Taimur Ali Khan waving, kissing Saif is the cutest thing you'll see today

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest B-town kids whose popularity is growing by the day. Here's a video of the little Nawab that will surely make your day

Taimur Ali Khan. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Taimur Ali Khan has made news yet again and this time it's for waving to the media. The toddler, who has charmed his way into millions of hearts, has only recently started interacting with the media. It's almost like the child knows he's one of the most followed and loved children in the country.

Taimur, who seems to be quite outdoorsy, loves playing outside, going on strolls with dad Saif Ali Khan and riding horses. His latest outing was to a set where Saif was shooting, and Taimur couldn't help but pose for the shutterbugs!

View this post on Instagram Let me pose says #taimuralikhan ðâ¤ï¸ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onApr 6, 2019 at 6:15pm PDT

While his nanny tries to divert his attention, Taimur looks quite determined to wave at the media and pose for them. Finally, Taimur's nanny succeeds in getting him to move and takes him to dad Saif Ali Khan's trailer for a quick meet-up.

View this post on Instagram Cutie #taimuralikhan with dad #saifalikhan â¤ï¸ðð» A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onApr 6, 2019 at 6:17pm PDT

Taimur dropping in at the workplace surely seemed to brighten up Saif's day. Taimur then proceeded to fidget with Saif's glasses and then gave him a sweet peck on the cheek.

Isn't the little munchkin the cutest?

Also read: If you can't beat them, join them, says Sharmila Tagore on Taimur Ali Khan's fan base

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates