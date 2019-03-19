If you can't beat them, join them, says Sharmila Tagore on Taimur Ali Khan's fan base

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan's pictures regularly feature on Page 3. He catches more eyeballs apparently than any actor's kid of the film industry

Taimur

Sharmila Tagore says the only way for the family to deal with paparazzi frenzy over grandson Taimur is to accept it. "I am old-fashioned. I don't think children should be exposed to all this.



Sharmila Tagore

However, I have learnt from granddaughter Sara to say, 'If you can't beat them, join them'," the veteran actor said on the sidelines of a recent awards gala.

Taimur's pictures regularly feature on Page 3. He catches more eyeballs apparently than any actor's kid of the film industry. When asked what Sharmila felt about that, she said: "I guess I should be happy about it but I don't think it's very good for the child."

She received the Lifetime achievement award at HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2019.

"I think it's a great honour. It's a recognition from a very prestigious media house so, I am very honoured. I suppose they are giving me an award for working many years in this wonderful film industry," she added.

Sharmila Tagore, who was launched by the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray, has worked in many successful Bollywood films like "Aradhana", "Kashmir Ki Kali", "Chupke Chupke", "Amar Prem" and amongst others.

Asked about the most memorable moment in her long film career, she said, "There is not one, but many. All the films that I have worked in are my favourites. They are like my children.

"You can't have one favourite child so, in short, while I can't pinpoint one, maybe I'll write it in my memoirs someday."

