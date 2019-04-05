Good News! Taimur Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut with mother Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan is already social media's favourite and is now all set to share screen space with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film, Good News

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the two-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is social media's favourite. The netizens love to see Taimur enjoying his horse ride, playing football, basketball and learning some fixing skills with his cute little hammer. Like father, son Taimur also loves to read comic books. At least, he is spotted taking strolls with those comics in hand.

Now, according to Filmfare, Taimur Ali Khan will soon be seen in a Bollywood film. He will make an appearance in Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's film, Good News. Do you remember a video of Taimur Ali Khan playing with Kiara Advani on the sets of Good News? While most of them thought that like on other shoots, Taimur has accompanied his mother on the sets of this film, Filmfare states that the video was taken after Taimur's scenes were delivered.

Talking about this, the source informed the entertainment portal saying that Taimur has shot for two scenes and his cameo extends for ten minutes. His scenes are with his mother Kareena Kapoor and actor Akshay Kumar. The source also shared how everyone's mood was uplifted with Taimur's presence on the set.

Isn't it a piece of great news for Taimur's fans to see him act on the big screens?

Coming back to the film, Good News - it sees Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The two have reunited after nine years. Kareena was last seen with Akshay in Gabbar is Back (2015) in a special role. Their last full-fledged film was Kambakkht Ishq (2009). Apart from these two, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

