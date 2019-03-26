After dolls, Taimur Ali Khan-inspired cookies are the next big thing

bollywood

Seen at a magazine event, these Taimur Ali Khan-inspired cookies went viral on the internet. Cute or not, what do you think?

Anahita Dhondy holds up Taimur cookies. Pic/Anahita's Instagram account

There's not a single day that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur doesn't make headlines. He's the blue-eyed boy of the country and everything he does makes waves. So much so that a Kerala-based toy company had started making dolls inspired by the toddler. Kareena had recently quipped saying the dolls looked more like Chucky the doll from the horror flick Child's Play than her son. Here's what she had said on Koffee With Karan, "Just because the doll has blue eyes, scruffy hair and a bandhgala, it does not make him Taimur."

Well, now that that wave is done with, the next big thing to break the internet are Taimur-inspired cookies. These cookies were served to guests at a magazine event, and chef Anahita Dhondy shared a picture of herself holding up two of these.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anahita Dhondy (@anahitadhondy) onMar 25, 2019 at 4:51am PDT

Taimur Ali Khan's fan page also shared a few pictures of the cookies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) onMar 25, 2019 at 11:11pm PDT

The huge round cookies feature a much younger Taimur against blue and pink backgrounds. While the child looks super cute on the cookies, wonder if people were comfortable biting into them? While some commenters on Anahita's picture thought the cookies were cute, others weren't entirely comfortable with the concept. One Instagram user wrote, "Oh god. I wouldn't like to bite in it...", and another said, "This is creepy and unfair to the child actually."

Be that as it may, now that cookies are out of the way, we wonder what the next Taimur trend is going to be!

Also read: If you can't beat them, join them, says Sharmila Tagore on Taimur Ali Khan's fan base

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates