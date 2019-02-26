Kareena Kapoor Khan on Taimur Ali Khan doll: It's Chucky, not Taimur

television

Taimur Ali Khan doll has become super popular among fans, but seems like mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan won't buy it for her munchkin

Taimur Ali Khan inspired Dolls

Taimur Ali Khan - inspired doll became the talk of the town recently. Everyone was surprised to see the two-year-old's doll on sale in a toy shop in Kerala. While many loved the concept, Tim's mother Kareena Kapoor Khan is not at all impressed with the Taimur doll. Bebo feels it does not resemble her son but Chucky the doll from the Hollywood horror flick Child's Play (1988).

The last episode of Koffee With Karan - Season 6 saw Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra gracing the couch. Speaking about Taimur's nationwide popularity, when Karan Johar asked Kareena about the doll on the show, she said: "Just because the doll has blue eyes, scruffy hair and a bandhgala, it does not make him Taimur."

For the unversed, let us tell you that last year, a fan took to Twitter to share a picture of a Taimur doll being sold in Kochi, Kerala. Netizens went into a tizzy and the doll has been flying off the shelves ever since.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, after knowing about dolls modelled on her son, she had said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, "Taimur can't run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what I was supposed to say."

She further added actor-husband Saif Ali Khan made her understand that their son was receiving love from everyone. "But Saif pointed out that it's because people love him so much, such things are a blessing for him. There is so much of genuine warmth for our son that it's bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls. But they should understand that he's just a two-year-old child and needs a normal life. Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the paparazzi to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. It's as tough on him as it is on Saif and me," said Kareena.

Well, looks like Bebo no more loves those dolls. She clearly won't buy it for her munchkin.

