Taimur Ali Khan plays Holi with the paparazzi at his Bandra residence, watch video

On the festival of colours, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted playing with a water gun at his Bandra residence

Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

It is the festival of colours and most of the people are celebrating their day of happiness with family and friends. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur Ali Khan, who is already a social media sensation, was spotted celebrating Holi with the paparazzi, whom time and again, he is seen waving and smiling at!

A video shared by one of Taimur's fan club, where the tiny tot is seen playing with the water gun at his Bandra residence, has become a wave on the net. Take a look!

Taimur, in his house, is seen in a playful mode while spreading joy with his smile and spraying water from the balcony.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, also shared a colourful pretty picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram. Soha captioned the image: "Happy holi!!! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Happy holi!!! âÂÂÂ£ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onMar 20, 2019 at 11:25pm PDT

Isn't she looking adorably cute?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, has time and again expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. She wondered how people could be so interested in her two-year-old son Taimur's life.

