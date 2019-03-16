Taimur Ali Khan is also a bookworm just like papa Saif Ali Khan; see photos

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur

It was Taimur Ali Khan's annual day at school yesterday. Sporting his new spiked summer haircut and carrying books that weighed him down, Tim was spotted in the arms of his nanny.

Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

All eyes were on parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made their entrance in stylish gear. Tim seems to be a bookworm. Earlier, he would be seen with a Peppa Pig book. Looks like he has added to his collection.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan is the one the most-liked star kids on social media. The little one has several dedicated fan clubs on Instagram. Taimur is always spotted with his nanny while going to his playschool, horse-riding or while just playing in his balcony.

While we have seen enough of her with Chhote Nawab, has one ever wondered how much does she get paid to take care of Taimur Ali Khan? The social media has always been abuzz with this question. Now, Kareena Kapoor herself has addressed this 'national' question.

A user, on social media, stated that Taimur's nanny is paid more than the bureaucrats. To which, Bebo gave an apt reply. She said, "How do they know that? This question should be addressed by a ministry." Further, she added, "There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that."

