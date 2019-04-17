De De Pyaar De: Saif Ali Khan reacts to Ajay Devgn's dialogue about Saif-Kareena's age difference

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan was quite unfazed with Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De dialogue. Here's how the actor responded

Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De is all set to hit theatres on May 17, 2019, and the film has been making the right noise. The romantic comedy is about a 50-year-old single father (played by Devgn) who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman (Rakul Preet Singh) to the utter dismay and disapproval of his ex-wife (Tabu) and his family.

While a huge age difference between a couple has always been kind of a sore spot in Indian society, De De Pyaar De seems to tackle the issue head-on. In a trailer shared by the makers of the movie, Ajay Devgn can be heard talking to his shrink (Javed Jaffrey) about old man-young woman relationships. He's heard saying that such relationships aren't uncommon, going ahead to cite examples like Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, George Clooney and Amal Clooney, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Watch the trailer here:

Now, a report by DNA suggests that after the launch of the trailer on his birthday, April 2, Ajay Devgn called Saif Ali Khan up and told him about the dialogue. The only thing Saif said to Ajay was, "Hey, that's cool, man." The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actor went on to compliment Ajay Devgn on his "cool" film choices.

Well, what can we say about the actors' camaraderie? It's sweet that Saif didn't take offence at Ajay Devgn's dialogue, which was clearly said in jest.

Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn will be seen sharing screen space in the period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn will be seen as Tanaji Malusare, the 17th-century Maharashtrian military leader, while Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Uday Bhan, a Rajput Sardar.

Check out the song Vaddi Sharaban from De De Pyaar De:

Also read: Tabu: De De Pyaar De is not just a rom-com

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates