Rakul Preet Singh on De De Pyaar De: It's difficult for outsiders to get good roles

Earlier seen in films like Yaariyan (2014) and Aiyaary (2018), Rakul Preet Singh is glad that she is finally getting a chance to showcase her talent in De De Pyaar De.

Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen in the upcoming Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer De De Pyaar De, admits that it is tough for an outsider to get meaningful roles in Bollywood — the kind in which you are an integral part of the story.

"I said 'yes' to the film because of my role. Let's face the fact, it is very difficult for an outsider to kind of crack the film which has a great role for the girl and when you are an integral part of the story," Rakul told IANS.

Earlier seen in films like Yaariyan (2014) and Aiyaary (2018), the actor is glad that she is finally getting a chance to showcase her talent in De De Pyaar De. Rakul was asked to lose about 10 kgs in 25 days for the role.

She trained for four hours daily, went on a crash diet and then build muscle. Rakul describes it as the most hardworking month of her life in terms of fitness. But then she was willing to do anything for the role. She is now glad that she is getting noticed in the trailer despite two stalwarts as co-stars.

The film, a romantic comedy, also stars Tabu and Ajay Devgn. Written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, it tells a story of how a 50-year-old falls for a girl much younger than him, and what happens when she meets his former wife.

In the film, Rakul will be seen essaying the role of a girl from London.

De De Pyaar De, produced by T-Series and Luv Films, will release on May 17. Rakul hopes the "film creates the same excitement as the trailer".

